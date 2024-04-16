NSW Blues coach Michael Maguire has reportedly met with several players in contention for a spot in the Blues team ahead of Game 1 of State of Origin.

Less than two months away from the opening game, there has been constant chatter regarding who will play in the key spine positions for the NSW Blues.

Nathan Cleary has cemented his position as the NSW Blues halfback, but the remaining spine positions - fullback, five-eighth and hooker - are still up for grabs.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Maguire gathered several players last week who could potentially play in the representative team's spine.

The publication reported that he met with Blayke Brailey, Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks), Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers), Mitchell Moses, Clinton Gutherson (Parramatta Eels), James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) and Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles).

South Sydney Rabbitohs trio Damien Cook, Latrell Mitchell, and Cody Walker were also invited but declined to attend, aiming to focus on their club football as the Bunnies are 1-5 to begin the season.

It is understood that Maguire is also set to meet with Wayde Egan (New Zealand Warriors), while the Panthers trio of Dylan Edwards, Jarome Luai, and Nathan Cleary were unable to attend because they were in the middle of their bye week.

2022 Dally M Medal winner Nicho Hynes and his club teammate Blayke Brailey have emerged as surprising contenders for the starting team.

Wests Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau is a near certainty to be in the team but is likely to play a one-two punch combination with another hooker.

Surprisingly, North Queensland Cowboys duo Reece Robson and Scott Drinkwater have not yet met with Maguire despite the club's good start to the season.

It is unknown at this stage if the new NSW Blues coach is set to meet with them in the near future.