Former Origin hooker and 2016 Premiership player Michael Ennis has selected his New South Wales team for the opener in Adelaide, per Fox Sports.

Heads up though, Blues fans; it contains four debutants and two positional switches.

The 2009 Dally M Hooker of the Year has selected Eels fullback Clint Gutherson to debut in the centres and the Ipswich born Luke Keary to partner Nathan Cleary in the halves.

Following his Clive Churchill medal winning performance, Ryan Papenhuzen has made Ennis’ team. He is set to start off the bench alongside fellow first-timer Isaah Yeo.

Ennis’ changes continued with the Origin recalls of both Daniel Tupou and Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Should the NSW selectors follow Ennis’ line of thought, Tupou will be set to play his first Origin game since 2015 after a 2020 season that included 11 tries in just 15 appearances for the Roosters.

Since shifting from Penrith to Parramatta, Campbell- Gillard has reinvigorated his career. Should he run out onto the Adelaide Oval for Origin one, it will be the moustachioued forwards first selection since 2018.

Due to Ennis, a Fox League pundit, selecting Manly back-rower Jake Trbojevic to partner Campbell-Gillard in the front row, it has opened a vacancy at lock – a position the former Bronco, Bulldog and Shark has chosen Cameron Murray to fill.

For his bench, Ennis has opted for mobility, with Yeo to sit alongside Melbourne’s Dale Finucane and Brisbane young gun Payne Haas.

Despite ringing multiple changes, many incumbent stars have retained their roles in the commentator’s squad.

James Tedesco remains at fullback as well as the Dally M winner Jack Wighton in the centres. Damien Cook will keep the number nine jersey and Boyd Cordner and Tyson Frizell have been selected to make up the back row.

Ennis is of the belief that the Blues will romp an inexperienced Queensland outfit to the tune of 3-0.



Ennis’ full squad for the series opener

1. James Tedesco

2. Daniel Tupou

3. Jack Wighton

4. Clint Gutherson

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Luke Keary

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Jake Trbojevic

9. Damien Cook

10. Reagan Campbell- Gillard

11. Boyd Cordner

12. Tyson Frizell

13. Cameron Murray

14. Ryan Papenhuyzen

15. Payne Haas

16. Dale Finucane

17. Isaah Yeo