St George Illawarra Dragons head coach Michael Ennis has been sensationally linked to the Hull KR head coaching role.

The English club recently parted ways with Willie Peters, who has agreed to become the inaugural coach of the PNG Chiefs in what will be his first crack at NRL head coaching when the 18th team join the competition in 2028.

Hull KR are looking for a new coach effective from the end of this season though, with Peters to spend 2027 setting up the Chiefs - the Port Moresby based outfit will be able to sign players from November 1 this year.

According to Rugbyleaguehub, Ennis is a chance at taking over the English club who have experienced plenty of success under Peters.

The outgoing coach has turned the club into a competition heavyweight, and Ennis' first role as a head coach could be to keep that going.

The link comes at an intriguing time for Ennis, who is being touted for NRL head coaching jobs as well.

Currently an assistant at the St George Illawarra Dragons, and having previously worked under Anthony Seibold at the Manly Sea Eagles, the former dummy half is seen as a future head coach.

Both clubs he has worked at are currently exploring their coaching futures.

Manly, who sacked Seibold last week, could well look at Ennis as one of a host of options to take over the club, with Kieran Foran the current interim coach, and the likes of Matt Ballin also seen as likely candidates.

At the Dragons, Shane Flanagan appears to be walking a coaching tightrope, with the joint-venture starting the season zero and five.

Ennis is viewed as one of two likely figures to be installed as interim coach if the move to axe Flanagan does happen, with Dean Young the other.