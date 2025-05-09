Reaching the finals in the Lisa Fiaola Cup and Tarsha Gale Cup competitions over the past two seasons, the Wests Tigers have some incredibly talented and gifted female players coming through their pathways system.

One of these players is Lisa Fiaola Cup halfback Mia Tonga, who helped the team get within one win of making the Grand Final against the eventual premiers, the Parramatta Eels.

A great ball-handler, the youngster arrived at the Tigers from the Central Coast Roosters and recently represented the Under-16s New South Wales CHS team at the backend of 2024.

Unfortunately, missing out on playing in the 2024 Lisa Fiaola Cup Grand Final due to an ACL injury, Tonga has opened up to Zero Tackle about the difficulty of returning from the injury, the importance of family and dreams of one day playing in the NRLW competition.

"It was pretty hard, but my mindset was ready to get back out there. It was a long 12 months, but getting back out there with the girls was really good," Tonga told Zero Tackle.

"My mum helped me so much. She's been there with me ever since she's pushed me into rugby league and definitely having the support from my family was really good.

"They've [my family] always got me no matter what, on and off the field and having their support is amazing.

"They've always been there for me and always by my side, so it's really good."

Supporting the Manly Sea Eagles before being selected to play for the Roosters and later the Tigers, Tonga has learned from former NRL forwards Andrew Fifita and David Fifita, whom she is close "family friends" with.

"David's definitely showed me certain things and how to actually look at the field and analyse it better," she said.

"They give me advice and tell me to back myself, which has made me a bit more confident in my game which is really good.

"My dad has been my idol too. All the basic things I know came off leaning from my dad."

Like all players competing in either the Lisa Fiaola Cup or Tarsha Gale Cup, Tonga hopes to one day play in the NRLW in the future and turn her dream into a reality.

"It's pretty awesome (wearing the Tigers jersey) and it would mean a lot to play in the NRLW," Tonga added.

"I've been playing footy for like ten years and it's always been a very big, long goal for me.

"It'd make my parents proud and obviously make me really proud."