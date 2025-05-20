This week's NRL team of the week was built on powerhouse metres, creative spark, and bruising defence — with multiple players delivering season-best efforts.

Clint Gutherson was everywhere for the Dragons at fullback, running for 205 metres on 22 hit-ups, busting 8 tackles, and crossing for two tries in a classy display that included a try-saving effort in defence. On the wings, Zac Lomax continued his hot run of form, notching 2 tries and a huge 29 carries for 219 metres, while Sea Eagles young gun Lehi Hopoate impressed with 213 metres and 7 tackle busts of his own.

In the centres, Matt Timoko's double for the Raiders came off the back of 157 metres and 3 tackle breaks in a rock-solid showing, while Herbie Farnworth backed up last week's performance with another big game — scoring a try, running for 168 metres, and chalking up 3 offloads and 5 tackle busts.

The halves combination of Ezra Mam and Isaiya Katoa offered both flair and control. Mam racked up 3 try involvements and 5 tackle breaks in a creative role, while Katoa controlled territory with 3 forced dropouts and defended stoutly with 25 tackles.

The forward pack was a defensive force. Keaon Koloamatangi was monumental for the Rabbitohs, topping 290 running metres and making 53 tackles. Apisai Koroisau had arguably his best outing of the season for the Tigers — scoring 2 tries, breaking 3 lines, and racking up 58 tackles in a dynamic effort at hooker. He was joined in the engine room by teammate Terrell May, who laid on 184 metres, 6 tackle busts, and a staggering 68 tackles — the most of any player this round.

Raiders back-rower Hudson Young continued to build momentum, with a try, 155 metres, and 3 offloads, while Ben Trbojevic showed his versatility with 99 hard-earned metres, a try assist, and 31 tackles. Morgan Smithies provided tireless cover at lock, making 44 tackles and delivering one of the better defensive efforts from the middle — complemented by a try-saver.

Off the bench, Corey Waddell was impressive with 119 metres and 2 line breaks, Daniel Atkinson added punch with a double in limited minutes, and Nelson Asofa-Solomona kept the middle rolling for the Storm. Jacob Liddle added spark off the pine, running for 115 metres and scoring a try in a quality stint.

Team of the week selections

FB: Clint Gutherson (Dragons) - 2 Tries, 22 Hit ups, 205 Metres Gained, 52 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 8 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 4 Tackles, 1 Try Saved

WI: Zac Lomax (Eels) - 2 Tries, 29 Hit ups, 219 Metres Gained, 80 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 2 Tackles

CE: Matt Timoko (Raiders) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit ups, 157 Metres Gained, 58 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 16 Tackles

CE: Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins) - 1 Try, 19 Hit ups, 168 Metres Gained, 57 Post Contact Metres, 3 Offloads, 5 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 12 Tackles

WI: Lehi Hopoate (Sea Eagles) - 1 Try, 21 Hit ups, 213 Metres Gained, 70 Post Contact Metres, 7 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 9 Tackles

FE: Ezra Mam (Broncos) - 1 Try, 9 Hit ups, 103 Metres Gained, 43 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 5 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 3 Try Assists, 10 Tackles

HB: Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins) - 14 Hit ups, 96 Metres Gained, 9 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 1 Tackle Break, 3 Forced Drop Outs, 25 Tackles

PR: Keaon Koloamatangi (Rabbitohs) - 27 Hit ups, 294 Metres Gained, 118 Post Contact Metres, 4 Tackle Breaks, 53 Tackles

HK: Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers) - 2 Tries, 9 Hit ups, 167 Metres Gained, 76 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 58 Tackles

PR: Terrell May (Wests Tigers) - 20 Hit ups, 184 Metres Gained, 61 Post Contact Metres, 3 Offloads, 6 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 68 Tackles

SR: Hudson Young (Raiders) - 1 Try, 20 Hit ups, 155 Metres Gained, 52 Post Contact Metres, 3 Offloads, 5 Tackle Breaks, 28 Tackles

SR: Ben Trbojevic (Sea Eagles) - 1 Try, 12 Hit ups, 99 Metres Gained, 52 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 31 Tackles

LK: Morgan Smithies (Raiders) - 15 Hit ups, 135 Metres Gained, 43 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 1 Tackle Break, 44 Tackles, 1 Try Saved

INT: Corey Waddell (Sea Eagles) - 15 Hit ups, 119 Metres Gained, 51 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 5 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 31 Tackles

INT: Daniel Atkinson (Sharks) - 2 Tries, 11 Hit ups, 81 Metres Gained, 24 Post Contact Metres, 2 Line Breaks, 4 Tackles

INT: Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Storm) - 16 Hit ups, 133 Metres Gained, 60 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 1 Tackle Break, 17 Tackles

INT: Jacob Liddle (Dragons) - 1 Try, 5 Hit ups, 115 Metres Gained, 30 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 1 Tackle Break, 33 Tackles

Defensive player of the week: Terrell May (Wests Tigers) - 68 Tackles, 0 Missed Tackles, 1 Ineffective Tackles at 98.6% Tackle Efficiency

Young gun: Lehi Hopoate (Sea Eagles) - 1 Try, 21 Hit ups, 213 Metres Gained, 70 Post Contact Metres, 7 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 9 Tackles

Multiple team of the week selections

6 - Payne Haas

4 - Lindsay Smith, Ethan Bullemor, James Tedesco, Terrell May, Hudson Young

3 - Isaah Yeo, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Haumole Olakau'atu, Fletcher Sharpe, Connor Watson, Herbie Farnworth

2 - Jackson Ford, Tom Hazelton, Sitili Tupouniua, Addin Fonua-Blake, Patrick Carrigan, Valentine Holmes, Cameron McInnes, Beau Fermor, Jacob Preston, Jaxon Purdue, Joseph Tapine, Christian Tuipulotu, Wayde Egan, Adam Reynolds, Luke Metcalf, KL Iro, Liam Henry, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Erin Clark, Xavier Coates, Jahrome Hughes, Dylan Lucas, Jacob Liddle, Lehi Hopoate, Clint Gutherson, Keaon Koloamatangi, Isaiya Katoa, Apisai Koroisau, Nelson Asofa-Solomona

Round 11 season highs

Missed Goals: 4 - Jamal Fogarty (Raiders)

Field Goals: 1 - Braydon Trindall (Sharks)

Metres Gained: 295 - Jahream Bula (Wests Tigers)

Tackles: 68 - Terrell May (Wests Tigers)

Try Saves: 2 - Harrison Edwards (Cowboys)

Errors: 6 - Tom Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)

Sin Bin: 1 - Tallis Duncan (Rabbitohs)

Player of the week: Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers) - 2 Tries, 9 Hit ups, 167 Metres Gained, 76 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 58 Tackles