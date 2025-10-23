The New Zealand Warriors have pulled off a monster recruitment coup, confirming Luke Metcalf will remain with the club through to the end of 2028.

The halfback, who led the Dally M count midway through the 2025 campaign before suffering an ACL injury, was due to be off-contract at the end of 2026.

That would have meant he could negotiate with rival clubs from November 1, and it was reported in recent days that he was leaning towards doing just that, despite previous comments suggesting he was content to remain in Auckland.

With the St George Illawarra Dragons and Perth Bears likely just a week away from making offers though, the Warriors have confirmed Metcalf has extended his time in Auckland by another two years.

“We're absolutely thrilled Luke will be with us for another three seasons,” Warriors CEO Cameron George said in a club statement.

“It's a critical signing which underlines how much Luke means to us and equally how much the club means to him and his family.”

The Warriors could have been on track for a deep finals run before Metcalf injured himself - an injury that will likely see him miss the start of 2026.

He said he was happy to have a deal sorted, and paid special credit to his coach.

“I'm really happy to get it sorted and get it done. So stoked I can now look to the future and the next few years,” Metcalf said.

“We've got a really good team here and I think we can do something special. I can't wait to get back and start playing.

“I'm so lucky to have a coach like Webby and a CEO like Cam who trust and believe in me. They gave me the chance to be a halfback and gave me the keys to the team. They trust me to guide this team around and get to the ultimate goal that we're chasing. That was massive for me to have that. That's something I've only ever wanted in my career.”

The Warriors can now build around Metcalf for the coming years, with questions over who will partner him in the halves, and the long-term position of fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad to be the next order of business for the club.

Coach Andrew Webster said Metcalf's signing was 'really important'.

“Luke's signing is really important for our club's future,” said One New Zealand Warriors head coach Andrew Webster.

“He showed this season the impact he had on our side and, with the right luck with injury, I know he'll improve again and be dominant.

“I'm so happy he and his family have faith in us to go to the next level.”