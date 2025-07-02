Perth Bears coach Mal Meninga has confirmed that he will target a Canterbury Bulldogs forward as the NRL's newest expansion side looks to make some marquee signings to be the foundation of their club.

Although he isn't able to talk to rival clubs until November 1 in 2026, Meninga has confirmed that the Bears will target Jacob Preston, who previously played for the North Sydney Bears and was recently named in the NSW Blues squad.

While the former Kangaroos coach has set a target on the back-rower, it is extremely unlikely that he will depart his current club, as the Bulldogs see him as a future club captain and one of the stalwarts of their side.

"He's certainly on my radar, no doubt," Meninga, the coach of the Perth Bears, told The Daily Telegraph.

"He is a great player – I'm a fan of Jacob. And being a Norths junior doubles, our interest.

"Being an ex-Bear is an important link. We are starting fresh, but to have that Bears' DNA is a bonus.

"Why wouldn't we look at investing in him down the track? He's got to be off contract, obviously, but there's no reason why we shouldn't.

"I'd be very keen through our channels to have a chat with his management down the track. We can't just think about 2027; we have to think beyond that as well.

"If he becomes available, why wouldn't we be in the market for him?"

One of the leaders of the Bulldogs since he arrived in 2023, Preston has been a key piece to the club's success, which has seen them rise from the bottom of the NRL ladder, to playing in the NRL Finals and now remain undefeated under Cameron Ciraldo.

Awarded the Dr George Peponis Medal (Player of the Year) in his rookie season, he has quickly become a fan favourite and mainstay of the first-grade line-up with his determination and hard work on both ends of the field.

In an exclusive interview with Zero Tackle earlier this year, Preston revealed how a meeting with Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould at Jobel's Cafe in Belmore convinced him to switch clubs in the hope of new opportunities.

The captain of the Roosters Jersey Flegg side that made the Grand Final in 2022 against the Penrith Panthers, the back-rower was discovered by Gould while playing in the NSW Cup competition for the North Sydney Bears, an affiliate of the Roosters at the time.

"I still remember the day that I met him at Jobel's Cafe," Preston told Zero Tackle.

"It was crazy. I was so nervous on the drive there, and then I walked in and was like "Oh that's actually Phil Gould", but it's one of those things you remember.

"I was a big footy nerd growing up, and then to actually get to meet Phil Gould and for him to show faith in me, it's unreal.

"The opportunity was the best at the Bulldogs at the time, and Phil Gould is pretty persuasive. When he shows that he backs you, it was an opportunity I couldn't knock back.

"I'm happy that I came here and I got to play under Cameron, who's honestly incredible, and I've learned so much in my short career."