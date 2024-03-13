Aiming to have Cameron Munster back for Round 3, the Melbourne Storm have revealed that they are 'very conservative' over the status of the injured star.

After re-injuring his groin last month, Munster was absent from last week's win against the Penrith Panthers and will not play in Saturday's match against the New Zealand Warriors.

In a club statement, General Manager of Football Frank Ponissi disclosed that the five-eighth is hoping to be back for Round 3 but he may be given an extra week of rest due to their bye the following week.

This could see him return in Round 5.

“Given the time of the season the medical staff are being very conservative at the moment, but if he's okay for next Sunday against Newcastle, we'll play him,” Ponissi said.

Prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona, who missed the opening two rounds, is also eyeing a return from a hamstring injury. He recently returned to full training after being off the training field for a few weeks.

The club confirmed that the forward hopes to play in the QLD Cup this weekend for the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Grant Anderson will also run out for the Falcons this week after making a successful recovery after undergoing shoulder surgery in the off-season.

While Asofa-Solomona and Anderson will play in reserve grade, the Storm revealed that Bronson Garlick and Ammaron Gudgeon will hopefully return to full training by the end of the month after sustaining respective injuries.