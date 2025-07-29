Without a contract for next season, a Melbourne Storm utility has reportedly been offered to clubs as he looks to secure a contract for 2026.

Debuting in 2021 with the North Queensland Cowboys, Kane Bradley has become a valuable backup at the Melbourne Storm since he moved to the club in 2023.

Able to play a number of positions in the back-line and also in the forwards, he has gone on to feature in ten matches for the Victorian side, but is entering the final stages of his current deal and is without a contract for next season.

Preparing for his future beyond 2025, Bradley has been offered to clubs in the Super League and is open to offers for the 2026 season, per All Out Rugby League.

Primarily playing in the QLD Cup when not called up to first-grade, he has scored 22 tries in 62 appearances and won the 2023 Grand Final with the Brisbane Tigers, where he was able to cross over the line for a four-pointer.

As it stands, Bradley is one of three players who run off-contract at the Storm at the end of 2025, with forwards Ativalu Lisati and Lazarus Vaalepu as the other two players.

"I love living in Melbourne and playing at Melbourne," Vaalepu told Zero Tackle at the start of 2025.

"Whatever it takes, I'll try and get an extension there, so hopefully stay there. I wouldn't mind being in a one-man club."