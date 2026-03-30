Melbourne Storm enforcer Tui Kamikamica has been hospitalised following a medical episode on Monday morning. \n\n"He has undergone treatment for a suspected stroke and is recovering in hospital," the club said in a statement.\n\n"Tui is receiving the best possible care and is being supported by hospital specialists, alongside the Club's medical staff."\n\n"The Club asks that Tui's privacy is respected at this time."\n\n"Further updates will be provided when appropriate."\n\nKamikamica has played 142 matches for Melbourne since making his debut in 2017.