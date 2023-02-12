The Melbourne Storm's injury woes of 2022 look set to ripple into this season after losing wrecking ball Justin Olam just minutes into their first trial match with a suspected fractured arm.

The Papua New Guinean was one of a select few first-grade certainties selected by Craig Bellamy for their trial against the Sydney Roosters, and looks set to rue the decision after the wrecking ball left the field with his arm in a sling.

Olam was one of a few outside backs to withstand the injury curse in 2022, missing just one game last season while the likes of Reimis Smith, Xavier Coates, George Jennings and Ryan Papenhuyzen were stuck on the sidelines.

Already without Papenhuyzen to start the season, losing Olam is a mega-blow for the Storm.

"There is some concern for a fracture in that arm for Justin Olam, which is obviously not good news for Melbourne Storm," sideline commentator Jake Duke said on the Fox Sports telecast.

"He had strapping on the arm you noticed, that is unrelated, so this is another injury on top of that, so not a good start for the Storm."

Justin Olam off with a suspected right wrist/forearm fracture, suffered during contact making a tackle. Tried to play on but came off after his next hit up. If scans confirm would be facing 6+ weeks on the sideline pending specific fracture location/if surgery is required

Duke provided an update shortly after, confirming the worst.

"Worst possible news, guys. Further inspection from the Melbourne Storm and they are very confident that Justin Olam has fractured that forearm," Duke said.

The club will send the former Dally M Centre of the Year for x-rays in coming days to confirm the extent of the damage, however with their opening round clash against Parramatta under three weeks away, it's unlikely he'll feature.