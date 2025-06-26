The Melbourne Storm have provided an official injury update on five players as they prepare for their Round 17 clash against the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday afternoon.

The club's General Manager of Football, Frank Ponissi, has confirmed that centre Jack Howarth will be out for the next few weeks, ruling him out of any chance of being selected for the QLD Maroons for Game 3 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

Moses Leo, another outside back for the Storm, is also set to be unavailable for this week's match, but the club is hoping that he will either return next week or the week after.

Ponissi confirmed that Leo will return via the NSW Cup competition with the North Sydney Bears before he is considered to be called up to first-grade.

“Jack came down with appendicitis yesterday (Tuesday) and had surgery to remove his appendix last night," Ponissi said.

"Unfortunately, it rules Jack out for the next few weeks, including this Sunday's game against the Sharks and State of Origin with Queensland.

“Moses is only a few weeks away from playing. If he doesn't return next week, it will most likely be the week after.

"Moses will return via our feeder system with the North Sydney Bears and will then push for NRL selection.”

Winger Will Warbrick (concussion) is also nearing a comeback and has already started training on his own. Meanwhile, Marion Seve (eye) is being monitored closely after suffering an injury in the NSW Cup with the North Sydney Bears.

“Will is making good progress. He has started training on his own and is getting ready to join the main group," he added.

"He's essentially doing a mini preseason to ensure his body is back to full fitness. Once he's ready for full training he will be available to make his return at feeder level.

“Marion suffered an eye injury playing for the Bears a couple weeks ago.

"He's being monitored closely, and we will be extremely conservative with his recovery. Once he's ready he will return to training with the main group.”

The last update from Ponissi is in regards to playmaker Jonah Pezet whom made his return to the field last week with the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the QLD Cup and will likely be available for NRL selection for next week's match.