The Melbourne Storm are likely to offer a contract extension to forward Tariq Sims before the end of the season.

The NSW Blues representative and Fijian international will turn 34 next season and has been extremely impressive for the Storm off the interchange bench, delivering key metres and tackles in limited minutes.

Having only signed a one-year deal to join the club after stints with the Cowboys, Knights and Dragons, The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that the Storm have a strong appetite to retain the 233-NRL game forward for next season.

Appearing in 11 games for the Storm this season since joining them from the St George Illawarra Dragons, Sims has been brilliant but had a moment to regret on Saturday afternoon against the Knights.

The enforcer was sin-binned after he delivered a high shot and crusher tackle to Knights playmaker Jackson Hastings, which would turn the game in favour of the home side. Before he was sent from the field, the Storm were winning 12-4 but conceded two tries once Sims left the field.

“Things turned when Tariq Sims went to the sin bin, and off the back of that, Newcastle took the lead,” commentator Warren Smith said via Fox League.

“The tackle from Tariq Sims might see him in trouble for the high contact on Hastings as well as a crusher-type tackle on the ground.

“Of the back of that, the Knights scored through Greg Marzhew and Lachlan Fitzgibbon, and Newcastle led by six at the break.”

The loss to the Knights on Saturday means that the Melbourne Storm sit fourth on the NRL ladder behind the Brisbane Broncos, Penrith Panthers and New Zealand Warriors.