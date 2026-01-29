After months of uncertainty, Melbourne Storm forward Tui Kamikamica has officially confirmed where he will be playing rugby league in 2026.

The 31-year-old's Storm contract expired at the end of last season, and he was heavily linked with Super League outfit St Helens.

However, Kamikamica has been handed an NRL lifeline and re-signed with the Storm for the 2026 season.

With 138 appearances for the club and a member of the team's leadership group, Kamikamica was more than happy to continue his career in Melbourne.

"Storm was the first club to give me an opportunity to play NRL. It has always been an honour to wear the purple jersey, and I'm excited to remain in Melbourne for 2026 and continue playing alongside my teammates." Kamikamica told the club's website.

Director of Football Frank Ponissi was also extremely happy to see Kamikamica remain in a Storm jersey.

"Tui has been a tremendous servant to our Club for the past nine years, and we're pleased to have his signature confirmed for the 2026 season." Ponissi said.

"He has been a loyal, hard-working member of our squad for a long time, and we're excited to have his continued leadership and impact as we continue our preparations for the season ahead."

Kamikamica's contract comes after Melbourne cleared plenty of salary cap space, with the departures of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Jonah Pezet and, in the forwards, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, during the off-season.