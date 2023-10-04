The Melbourne Storm have confirmed the departure of former Geelong Cats captain Joel Selwood as Leadership Coach for next season.

Selwood's departure from the club comes after the Storm farewelled trio George Jennings, Tom Eisenhuth and Jordan Grant over the past two days.

The former AFL premiership-winning captain joined the Storm following his retirement from Aussie Rules at the end of the 2022 season and was an integral part in helping mentor players at the club and coaching the Storm's current and emerging leaders coming through the ranks.

“Over the past 12 months I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity, learnings and experiences of the Melbourne Storm organisation,” Selwood said.

“I'm a better person for having the privilege of working amongst a great team on and off the ground.”

Melbourne Storm General Manager of Football Frank Ponissi thanked Joel Selwood for his service at the club, stating he had become an incredible asset for the side.