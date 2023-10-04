The Melbourne Storm have confirmed the departure of former Geelong Cats captain Joel Selwood as Leadership Coach for next season.
Selwood's departure from the club comes after the Storm farewelled trio George Jennings, Tom Eisenhuth and Jordan Grant over the past two days.
The former AFL premiership-winning captain joined the Storm following his retirement from Aussie Rules at the end of the 2022 season and was an integral part in helping mentor players at the club and coaching the Storm's current and emerging leaders coming through the ranks.
“Over the past 12 months I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity, learnings and experiences of the Melbourne Storm organisation,” Selwood said.
“I'm a better person for having the privilege of working amongst a great team on and off the ground.”
Melbourne Storm General Manager of Football Frank Ponissi thanked Joel Selwood for his service at the club, stating he had become an incredible asset for the side.
“Since December, Joel has been an absolute professional who has bought into what we are about as a club,” Ponissi said.
“In recent years we've lost a lot of experience in our playing group, so it was important for us to bring in someone like Joel to help us foster our next wave of talent to ensure future success.
“He has been a wonderful mentor to our young leaders and will undoubtedly leave them with lessons for the remainder of their playing careers and beyond.
“He is an outstanding person and we have been so fortunate to have him at Storm over the past year. We wish him, his partner Britt and his son Joey all the best for the future.”