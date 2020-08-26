Melbourne Storm is confident they can keep their star trio for next season even if Cameron Smith opts to play on, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

The Storm believes they have enough room for Harry Grant, who is on loan from the West Tigers, Brandon Smith and Cameron Smith.

Cameron Smith is yet to decide what his future holds amid interest from the Broncos and the Gold Coast Titans and is expected to announce his decision next week

If the 37-year-old does decide to play on for a 19th season, Grant has an out-clause to not re-join the Storm.

However, Storm chairman and co-owner Matt Tripp is confident that all three could be on their list for next season.

“To suggest that Cameron playing in means those two are going to leave, it’s fanciful. That is not the case,” Tripp told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I will fight hard to get creative as we have always been able to do in any business that I’ve been involved in.

“You need to think outside the box. There is a way through. If you can’t combat hurdles that are put in front of you, you’re in the wrong game. No hurdle is insurmountable and this certainly is a scenario where they could complement each other very well on the same side. That’s something we need to work out in the next week or so.”

It comes as the club are seeking to find a replacement for Josh Addo-Carr, who is likely to leave the Storm for a Sydney club, and have their eyes on Alex Johnston to replace him.