The NRL could look very different next year if they approve Melbourne Storm chief executive Dave Donaghy’s idea to revamp the finals series.

Donaghy has taken inspiration from the NFL and suggests that the NRL should incorporate a wildcard weekend.

“I think reassessing the merits of a wildcard weekend makes sense for a league who’s shown themselves to be really progressive,” Donaghy told The Daily Telegraph.

“This is a great opportunity to learn and to improve, if we feel it is in the best interests of the game.

“I feel in this case there’s merit in seeing how we can improve on what’s in front of us this weekend.”

If the wildcard round were to take place this weekend it would see South Sydney (7th) take on Wests Tigers (10th) and Sharks (8th) take on ninth place Gold Coast Titans, instead of the league heading into their 20th round.

It could also give Manly (11th), New Zealand Warriors (12th), and St George Illawarra Dragons (13th) a chance to play in the supposed wildcard round but they would rely on results to go their way.

Donaghy said it will prolong the interest in the sport nearing the final stages of the season.

“It just keeps fans engaged longer and you have less dead-rubbers,” he said.