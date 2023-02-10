Melbourne Storm centre Reimis Smith has called on the assistance of club great Will Chambers ahead of his NRL return.

Smith, who played 25 games in the Storm's minor premiership-winning season in 2021, managed just nine last season after suffering a pec tear in Round 9.

The 25-year-old returns to the field for the first time since May, when the Storm front the Roosters in Geelong for the pre-season challenge.

Smith has spent the week accompanied by two-time Melbourne premiership winner and 13-game Queensland Origin representative, Will Chambers.

"Will did a bit of work with the outside backs and he came in and shared his story about Storm and how he got here and all the things he went through, all that kind of stuff," Smith told AAP.

"He actually texted me; sent me a good luck message for the weekend and told me to be confident in myself and to come from someone like that it's pretty special.

"I used to watch him growing up ... it's pretty cool that he came in to help us out where he could and give us a few little chats here and there."

"He's got plenty of experience to share with me and help me get better.

"He wants me to be better if that can help the Storm because it means a lot to him and means a lot to me."