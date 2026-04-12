Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs five-eighth Matt Burton is looking to be extended at the club.

The premiership winning five-eighth sat down with his manager alongside Bulldogs head honcho Phil Gould, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting the trio met in Wollongong on Easter Monday to strike a deal and have Burton at the club long term.

With constant chatter around a potential move, and with two young halves in Lachie Glavin and Mitch Woods earmarked as the clubs long term successors, Burton wanted to put the rumours to bed and get amongst talks for an extension, with his contract expiring at the end of November next year.

It is being reported that the Perth Bears have been monitoring the situation to have him come to the club for their inaugural season next year, but Burton is unlikely to be let go early.

There's every chance there will be a handful of teams offering him significant money if a deal isn't struck with the Bulldogs before he can negotiate with rivals in November.

Although it looks like he isn't set to head that way, with the club reportedly telling Burton he is in their long-term plans, and with his great relationship with coach Cameron Ciraldo panning back to their Penrith days also playing a role.

With Burton's elite versatility, it makes him an option as a full-time centre in the blue and white, which will allow Woods to come in and make his mark in the halves moving into 2027.