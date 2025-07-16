Former NRL player Alex McKinnon has revealed he was left disappointed by a lack of communication from his former club, the Newcastle Knights, ahead of their game on the weekend against the Melbourne Storm.

The former centre and second-rower suffered a life-changing spinal injury against the same club over a decade ago, and has since stayed involved with the Knights.

But he was spotted on the hill in Newcastle over the weekend for the game against the Storm, having paid for his ticket.

All the while, the Knights' match day partner was a charity called the Stronger Together foundation, which raises support and awareness for people living with spinal cord injuries, the same as McKinnon's situation.

McKinnon took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal that the foundation reached out to him to be involved in the day, but McKinnon heard nothing from the club.

"In short, I wasn't personally upset by the weekend's events; if anything, I found the irony of it being against the Storm a bit funny," McKinnon wrote.

"It felt like a missed opportunity to connect with the Storm and back a great cause, raising funds and awareness for those living with spinal cord injuries.

"David and Kath from the Stronger Together foundation are incredible people.

"I caught up with them on Thursday and knew their charity was the match day partner. They kindly asked me to be involved, but I had other commitments.

"I fully supported them from afar."

The Knights, who lost the game to the Storm and are now in danger of a bottom-four finish at the end of the 2025 season.

A Fox Sports report suggests the Knights have already reached out to McKinnon to apologise for what they have described as an 'oversight'.