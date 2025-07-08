The last of the major bye weeks is behind us, but five games played over the weekend were enough to hand another shake up to Zero Tackle's NRL MVP standings.

At the very top, James Tedesco was only able to score five votes for the Sydney Roosters, but Terrell May managed 17 to strengthen his grip on second spot and move to within 11 votes of the top.

Connor Tracey's 10 votes was enough to move him into fourth spot on the standsings, with the Bulldogs fullback continuing to churn out consistent performances.

Scott Drinkwater was the other major mover, shuffling into the top ten on the back of a 15-vote display.

Further down the pecking order, Kaeo Weekes managed his second perfect game in a row and now sits just outside the top 20 ahead of a potential second half of the year push.

The Canberra fullback was joined by Brisbane five-eighth Ezra Mam, and Manly now centre Tom Trbojevic as the unanimous best on ground players for the weekend, while the other games were split, with Nick Meaney and Eliesa Katoa being named by at least one judge for the Melbourne Storm, and all of Naufahu Whyte, Terrell May and Latu Fainu being named in the Roosters loss to the Wests Tigers.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 18.

Top Ten

