As the Parramatta Eels are looking to bring in another fullback to add that X-factor to their team, Matthew Johns is completely stunned by the idea.

Failing to understand the Eels' decision to add another fullback alongside Clint Gutherson, Johns questioned not only the decision but who they could possibly bring in.

Johns is not the only one who is surprised with the decision, with Billy Slater previously stating the idea was ludicrous.

"I can't get my head around it, it's a madness, I cannot believe it," Johns said on SEN 1170 The Round Up.

"I don't think there's any club in the league that couldn't do with a strike player, whether that be coming off the bench or in a key position."

"Number one you don't declare it, because the other clubs see you coming, number two you risk stabilising some of your own star players."

"If you ask Gutho (Gutherson) what he thought about it, on air he would say, ‘Oh no I'm all supportive, club first', you can't tell me he's walked away from that meeting saying, ‘Are they serious?'."

While one might expect other teams to look for a new fullback, the Eels aren't one of those teams. Their current fullback Gutherson has only gotten better over time and is the current captain of the club.

Still coping with the Eels decision, Johns believed they should rather focus on getting another hooker to add to their side alongside Josh Hodgson.

"Who are they going to go after?... who knows with Gutho, will they push up him to centres or six and put (Dylan) Brown at 13, I don't know exactly what their plan is," the 1997 premiership winner said.

"Who are they going to get? Whos' out there?"

"I think if there's probably any area they wanted to look at, although young Brendan Hands showed a bit the other night…. They probably go, ‘Let's get out there and try and score a game-breaking number nine."