Matthew Johns has floated a left-field option to succeed Adam O'Brien as the new head coach of the Newcastle Knights as the club looks to find a replacement for the 2026 NRL season.

Over the past week, several names have already found themselves linked to the Knights' head coaching gig, including Dean Young, Blake Green, Willie Peters and Justin Holbrook. Johns, who played 176 NRL games for the Knights, has added another name to the list.

Speaking on SEN 1170's The Run Home, Johns stated that John Strange is a viable coaching candidate after leading the Sydney Roosters NRLW and Women's NSW Blues to success.