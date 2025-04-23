The player manager of Parramatta Eels and former NSW Blues forward Ryan Matterson has responded to reports that he was being shopped around to several teams in the Super League competition.

A 2018 premiership winner, Matterson has been with the Eels since 2020, following stints with the Sydney Roosters (2016-18) and Wests Tigers (2019).

During his time at the club, has found career-best form, which saw him represent the NSW Blues in the 2022 State of Origin series.

Although he is earning around $600,000 per season, his future has been uncertain for some time and was even linked with an exit from the Eels last July.

This was after he was granted permission to speak with rival teams as Parramatta attempted to free up space in their salary cap.

Yet to find his footing under new coach Jason Ryles, which has seen him spend most of this season in the NSW Cup, reports from overseas earlier this month indicated that several Super League teams were made aware that Matterson was interested in a potential switch away from the NRL.

However, this has now been shut down, and he will remain at the Eels until the end of 2026, after informing the club that he had decided to exercise the player option in his contract for next season.

"He is contracted to Parra and no one has had a word to us from any camp, including the Eels," his manager Chris Orr told Wide World of Sports.

The updated news surrounding Matterson's future comes after teammate and fellow State of Origin representative Joe Ofahengaue was granted an immediate relase from the remainder of his contract to join Leigh Leopards.

A seven-time Tongan international, Ofahengaue appeared in over 200 first-grade matches since his debut in 2015 but only managed two and a half seasons at the Eels following stints at the Brisbane Broncos and Wests Tigers.

He also played three State of Origin matches for the QLD Maroons between 2019 and 2021.

“Joe has shown strong commitment to our Club since joining the Eels,” said General Manager of Football Mark O'Neill.

“He's been a valued team member, and we're particularly pleased that he was able to celebrate his 200th NRL game in Blue and Gold - a significant milestone in any player's career.

“One of Joe's great strengths has been his willingness to mentor and support our younger players as they transition into the NRL environment.

“He's made a lasting impression on the group, and we thank him for his leadership and service to the Club.”