As he runs off-contract at the end of the season, Manly Sea Eagles front-rower Matthew Lodge has been linked with a potential move to a rival club.

Lodge, who recently returned from a bicep injury, remains without a contract for next season, and there has yet to be any indication that he will remain at the Northern Beaches with the Manly Sea Eagles.

Coming off a ruptured ACL injury in his right knee, Lodge was promoted to the Top 30 roster earlier this season after signing with the Sea Eagles from the Sydney Roosters on a train-and-trial contract that earned him around $1000 per week.

While it is understood that the Sea Eagles would like to keep him on the books beyond this season, Lodge has been linked with a potential move to the Newcastle Knights.

This comes as the Knights rebuild their roster following the arrival of new recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan and have told several players, including Daniel Saifiti, Jayden Brailey, and Jack Hetherington, that they are allowed to leave the team before their contracts expire.

"Depending on what happens with some movements there [Newcastle Knights], we might see Matt Lodge potentially join Newcastle," The Herald's Adrian Proszenko said on SEN 1170 Crunch Time.

"Manly would like to keep him and they're open to maybe giving him another season next year but if there's another club that's prepared to offer him a couple of years then that could be something he wants to do.

"Obviously that place is getting shaken up with Peter O'Sullivan heading up there and doing the recruitment for them."

Lodge has a surprising connection to the Knights and O'Sullivan. The forward shares the same manager as coach Adam O'Brien and his partner is the daughter of the recruitment boss.

It also isn't the first time he has been linked with a different team for next season.

It was heavily reported that he met with St George Illawarra Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan about a possible move.