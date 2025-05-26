A member of the NSW Blues coaching staff has reportedly attracted the interest of the NRL's newest expansion side, the Perth Bears, as they look to build their coaching structure.

Over the past few weeks, a number of candidates have been linked to the Bears (who will enter the competition in 2027) head coaching job as they prepare to build their front-office before turning all their attention to building their inaugural roster.

This has seen Super League coaches Brad Arthur, Sam Burgess and Willie Peters emerge as options for the head coaching role, as well as former Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters and Australia Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga.

While all five individuals remain in the running, another name has emerged but for an assistant coaching role rather than the head coaching gig.

According to The Daily Telegraph, NSW Blues assistant coach Matt King has attracted the interest of the Perth Bears to be a member of their coaching staff which would see him exit the Sydney Roosters and become an assistant of the Bears.

Since retiring in 2013, King was a member of the South Sydney Rabbitohs coaching staff between 2014-16 before making the switch to the Roosters, which is learning under Trent Robinson.

He was also appointed as an assistant for Lebanon for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) and has been on the Blues coaching staff since 2023.

“I am daydreaming about it more and more,” King said on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin about becoming a head coach one day.

“A couple of years ago I was staunch - I was like no way I would ever do that. I turn 45 this year, I have done a big old apprenticeship.

“The love and joy the game gives me, I love it mate. To think that at some stage I might one the head coach of a footy program at a club that means something to me - I don't want to be that coach that is interviewing for absolutely every club that pops up.

“To look at any club it has to be the right fit for me and my family. I will be patient, I will hold my cool and if the right opportunity pops up at the right club and it feels right, in all honesty I will probably have a crack at it.”