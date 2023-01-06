Star Canterbury Bulldogs, New South Wales Blues and Australian Kangaroos five-eighth Matt Burton has re-signed on a deal that will keep him at the club until at least the end of 2027.

Burton's contract was due to expire at the end of the 2024 season, however, a player option meant he was free to negotiate with other clubs from November 1, 2022, and could sign elsewhere for 2024.

He has elected to remain at blue and white though, signing on for the season in question, as well as a further three where, under new head coach Cameron Ciraldo, he will look to drive the long-term rebound of the club.

Canterbury haven't played finals football in years, but the arrival of Burton, and now that of Ciraldo, alongside a host of other recruits and director of football Phil Gould, finally has the club heading in the right direction.

The club's player of the year in 2022, Burton had a stellar first season in blue and white, celebrating it with selection to both the New South Wales Blues side for the State of Origin series, and the Australian Kangaroos side for the postponed Rugby League World Cup, which was won by Mal Meninga's team in England.

The contract, believed to be on a value just short of seven figures per season, could stretch the Bulldogs' salary cap however, with reports also suggesting they are interested in snaring the services of Stephen Crichton and Mitchell Moses for 2024 and beyond.

“I'm grateful to be a part of this Club,” Burton said in a club statement.

“We've got the new coach in now and I'm really excited to work with him again. He's a great coach and I'm looking forward to taking my game to the next level with his guidance.

“We've got new players in and from my teammates, all the staff, our members and fans, I couldn't picture myself anywhere else. The Club is on the up and I'm keen to be a part of this next chapter for the Bulldogs.”

Canterbury commence their 2023 season with a trip to the Northern Beaches to play the Manly Sea Eagles on March 4.