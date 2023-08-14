There has reportedly been a major push for the creation of an NRLW Magic Round to be introduced next season as the popularity of the competition continues to rise.

According to News Corp, ARLC Chairman Peter V'landus has set his sights on creating an NRLW Magic Round just like their male counterparts, which will reportedly be held in Queenstown, New Zealand.

This comes after four new NRLW clubs were introduced this season; Canberra Raiders, Cronulla Sharks, North Queensland Cowboys, and Wests Tigers. The competition, which grew from four clubs to ten this season, is set to eventually grow to 17 clubs (one for each NRL club) having a women's licence.

Earlier this season, Brisbane Broncos star Ali Brigginshaw urged for the creation of an NRLW Magic Round. However, she put forward different rules for he creation of an NRLW Magic Round.

"That would be cool to have all the teams here and have a nine-a-side comp maybe on the Thursday and then just have a final with the winning teams," Brigginshaw told AAP.