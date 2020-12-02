Delisted Tiger Benji Marshall has reportedly knocked back a stunning deal from English Super League side Hull FC in favour of keeping his NRL career alive, per NRL.com.

It was understood that the UK club had tabled a one-year, $700,000 contract for the league great, potentially earning five-times the pay on offer from several NRL clubs.

Marshall will be preferring to remain in Australia, with the Cowboys and Sharks already expressing their interest in the 35-year-old.

With Fox Sports offering the 324-gamer a media contract, Marshall is likely to look for a spot close to Sydney.

The Bulldogs have been touted as a potential destination for the former Wests star, with Trent Barrett looking to add to his youthful roster.

If Canterbury are unable to land Panthers youngster Matt Burton on an early release, they may turn their attention to Marshall for 2021.