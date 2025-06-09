Wests Tigers head coach has risked becoming the third head coach to be sanctioned by the NRL this year over press conference comments directed at referees.

Not for the first time this year, Marshall has suggested his side were all but dudded out of a result by the match officials, this time over a pair of decisions against Jarome Luai.

The first was for a perceived late shot where Luai appeared to have hit Nathan Cleary before he kicked the ball, and the second for an escort.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The game is so hard and demanding. And I actually feel sorry for our players because they didn't actually get to decide tonight," Marshall said during his post-match press conference.

“I thought two calls, the first one on Jarome, on last, making a tackle. I thought it was outrageous. That decision took them to 12-10.

“And the second one, he got done for an escort, which I thought was bad too. And then they scored off the back of that set. Just let them decide. Let them play.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The game is actually hard enough. So I'm proud of our boys and proud of the effort. And we'll keep fighting and turning up like that the way we did tonight and keep improving.”

Marshall's comments come just days after Des Hasler was officially handed a final warning by the NRL for claiming bunker official Kasey Badger got a decision wrong in last week's clash between the Gold Coast Titans and Melbourne Storm.

North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten was also put on a final warning earlier this year for repeated comments against NRL match officials.

The Tigers coach confirmed he would take his concerns up with the NRL, and also suggested that while protecting kickers is important, Sunday's incident was simply a case of a wrong decision.

“It was a wrong call,” Marshall said.

“I agree with protecting the kickers, but he didn't take his legs out. They didn't put him in a dangerous position. It was simultaneous when he kicked it and he made contact there. Like, that's not a penalty.

“I'm all for protecting kickers. Don't get me wrong. OK, I just I thought it was the wrong call. And I thought it actually cost us because we're in a cycle there where they got field position, kicked the goal, got the ball back, went down, got a penalty and then scored, so anyway, I've had my rant.”

The loss leaves the Tigers in 14th place on the NRL ladder with just five wins from 13 games. The joint-venture will likely need to win at least seven or eight of their final 11 games to qualify for the finals.