NRL veteran Benji Marshall has been linked to a move to Cronulla.

Mashall was expected to join North Queensland next season but a deal reportedly could not be reached because his asking price was too high.

Fox Sports journalist James Hooper reports Marshall could sign for Cronulla as a replacement for the injured Shaun Johnson, who will miss most of next season due to an Achilles injury.

“I think Benji might be in talks to possibly show up at Cronulla,” Hooper said on Triple M.

“Obviously Shaun Johnson suffered that bad Achilles injury towards the end of the season.

“I think Benji because of his Fox Sports commitments his preference is to remain in Sydney, so I think there has been some dialogue with the Sharks.”

Marshall made 12 appearances for Wests Tigers in 2020 and scored one try.