The Queensland Maroons have landed the first blow in the Women's State of Origin, defeating New South Wales 18-10 in front of 12,972 fans.

Julia Robinson opened up the scoring for Queensland in the 8th minute for the Maroons, getting over the try line in the corner due to lovely footwork from Tamika Upton.

It was the first of two tries for Robinson, who scored the Maroons' last try in the 46th minute, cementing the win and putting the score out of the Blues' reach.

The Blues' hit back after Robinson's first, taking the lead after Jessica Sergis scored and debutant playmaker Jesse Southwell made a successful conversion to make it 6-4.

However, from then on, it was all Queensland as they took control of the match through their forward pack. A great performance by their forwards would earn prop Keilee Joseph Player of the Match honours in her first State of Origin appearance.

New South Wales was furious when Tazmin Grey restored the lead for the Maroons as skipper Isabelle Kelly was being helped from the field.

Kelly was taken to the hospital after coughing up blood and leaving the field with two trainers after being struck by a forearm to the throat.

Queensland would score two more with Emily Bass and Julia Robinson before Jaime Chapman scored a consolation try for New South Wales.

"They just put effort upon effort and held NSW out late in that game," Queensland coach Tahnee Norris said of her team.

"I thought they were outstanding."

To retain the shield, New South Wales will need to defeat Queensland by more than nine points in the second game of the Women's State of Origin on June 22 in Townsville.