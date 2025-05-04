North Queensland Cowboys and QLD Maroons forward Reuben Cotter is facing a two-match suspension on the eve of the opening game of the 2025 State of Origin series.

The club's co-captain, Cotter, has been charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC) with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle charge for his shot on opposing back-rower Marata Niukore on Saturday evening.

A former Wally Lewis Medallist, an early guilty plea will see him sit out two matches on the sidelines, while it could be increased to three games if he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty at the Judiciary.

Likely to take the early guilty plea, this will see him miss matches against the Penrith Panthers and Manly Sea Eagles - two games before Maroons coach Billy Slater selects his team for Game 1.

The MRC also charged South Sydney Rabbitohs interim-captain Tevita Tatola with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle charge, but he only faces a fine of $1000-1500.