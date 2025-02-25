Brisbane Broncos outside back Deine Mariner is embracing the challenge of proving himself under new coach Michael Maguire as competition for spots intensifies ahead of the 2025 NRL season.

Despite finishing as the club's leading try-scorer in 2024, Mariner has no assurances of a round-one spot, with Maguire making it clear that every player must earn their position.

A quadriceps injury to Kotoni Staggs has created an opportunity in Brisbane's backline for their season opener against the Sydney Roosters, but Mariner faces stiff competition for a place in the squad.

He has spent time in both the centre and wing positions.

Maguire has placed a significant focus on defensive effort and mental toughness throughout the pre-season.

"[Maguire] has really wanted me to become the best player I can become," Mariner said, speaking with AAP.

Mariner had a breakout 2024 season, scoring 17 tries in 21 games, including 14 from the wing.

While his attacking ability is unquestioned, Maguire has pushed him to refine his defensive game and overall resilience.

The 21-year-old admits that this pre-season has been his toughest yet, but he is relishing the opportunity to grow under Maguire's leadership.

"It comes with maturing. This is only my third pre-season and it has definitely been the hardest one," Mariner said.

"I am still young and still learning and he is really testing me and making sure he has brought the best out of me."

Brisbane's backline selection remains up in the air, with the likes of Gehamat Shibasaki and Delouise Hoeter also pressing for spots.

Maguire has consistently emphasised that complacency will not be tolerated, ensuring a highly competitive environment at training.

"The biggest thing Madge has made us think about is that no spots are given. No-one can get complacent. It is real competitive at training and bringing out the best in us," Mariner continued.

Maguire has confirmed that Mariner remains in the mix for selection.

"He's not out of the picture at all. Deino is a very good player himself, but I think he made the statement about making sure you are tougher on the (defensive) side of the game as well," Maguire said.