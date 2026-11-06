Manly Sea Eagles are beginning to turn their strong connection to Pasifika culture into a major recruitment advantage, with Haumole Olakau'atu revealing how the club's environment is helping attract some of the game's most promising young talent.

The Northern Beaches club has long had a strong Pasifika presence, with that connection becoming increasingly important as Manly looks to build a squad that reflects the community and culture of its players.

That was on full display in Tonga's 20-18 victory over Samoa, with four Sea Eagles players running out for Tonga in Olakau'atu, Tolu Koula, Lehi Hopoate and Taniela Paseka.

However, it is not just on the field where that connection is making a difference.

Manly are increasingly embracing the Pasifika culture within their playing group, recognising the importance of ensuring players remain connected to their backgrounds while also feeling supported away from their families.

Speaking exclusively to Zero Tackle after his win against Samoa, Olakau'atu credited the people within the club for creating an environment where players feel their culture is genuinely valued.

“I think it just comes down to the people we have within the club. I know Jason King personally, they're very great people and they've been around back when Manly had such great success back then,” Olakau'atu said.

“Just to have them include us as a culture it's very special, and I think it just comes down to having a DNA in a club, and I think they see us as the future of the club.

“We really appreciate it, and feel fortunate enough for them to not only include us, but our culture as well.”

That approach could prove to be one of Manly's biggest recruitment weapons, particularly when competing against rival clubs for emerging islander talent.

Zero Tackle first revealed that Warriors home grown forward Kayliss Fatialofa would join the Sea Eagles in 2027 on a three-year deal, with the second-rower choosing the Northern Beaches despite interest from another six clubs.

The 21-year-old is a promising talent with both New Zealand and Samoan heritage.

A few messages from Olakau'atu also helped convince the highly rated forward to make the move, with the NSW representative speaking positively about the club's culture and the way Islander players are looked after.

Having experienced the challenges of finding his feet in the NRL environment himself, Olakau'atu is now preparing to take on a mentoring role when Fatialofa arrives.

“I was definitely one to be in his shoes and had a lot of experiences over the years similar to him,” Olakau'atu shared.

“I am definitely keen to put him under my wing and be that mentor for him.”

The Manly enforcer will be an important figure for Fatialofa as he makes the transition to the club, with the opportunity to learn from one of the competition's most damaging second-rowers an added bonus.

Olakau'atu has also kept a close eye on Fatialofa's development, believing the young forward has the work ethic and attitude required to make the most of his opportunity.

The NSW forward also spoke on how players must also take charge of their own place in the club, believing Fatialofa has what it takes.

“Culture has a lot to do with it (succeeding at Manly), but also just on being a type of person,” he said.

“It's great seeing how good of a player he is, and, you know, he works really hard on and off the field. I reckon that's a big part of what forces building connection and I have a lot of faith in what the kid can do”

With Fatialofa set to arrive in 2027 and push for an NRL debut, Manly will hope the combination of its established Pasifika connection and the experience of senior players like Olakau'atu can help the youngster reach his potential.

And if the Sea Eagles can continue to make their club an environment where players feel at home both on and off the field, their cultural connection could become an increasingly valuable tool in attracting the next generation of talent.