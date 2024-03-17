One game after Jason Saab was ruled out for six weeks, recruit Tommy Talau is set to join him on the sidelines as he undergoes scans for an ankle injury.

Signed from the Wests Tigers, Talau was assisted from the field with ten minutes to go in his club debut for the Manly Sea Eagles - replacing Sabb on the left wing.

Set to undergo scans on Monday, the game-ending ankle injury could see him miss 1-3 weeks if it recovers quickly but could also see him back in 1-2 months, according to NRL Physio.

“Tommy's got an MRI booked for tomorrow afternoon, but he obviously couldn't return to the field,'' coach Anthony Seibold said.

"We don't know whether it was dislocated or if there was a break there, but we'll find out soon."

If he is deemed unfit to play next week, Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega will enter the team for their Sunday afternoon match against the Parramatta Eels.

Talau wasn't the only player that could potentially spend time on the sidelines from the match, with Sydney Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary departing the field for a HIA.

In what would be his seventh recorded concussion in his NRL career, the Roosters have yet to provide an update on him due to Keary going off with less than five minutes to go in the game.

His injury could see the club run with the halves pairing of Sandon Smith and Sam Walker. Although Smith has been used as a utility this season, he spent time in the starting halves last season.

The vacant interchange spot will then likely be contended between hookers Zach Dockay-Clay and Tyler Moriarty to offer support to the playmakers if they are injured during the clash against arch-rivals South Sydney Rabbitohs.