Youngster Jamie Humphreys will reportedly have a new club in 2025 after he was surprisingly overlooked by the Manly Sea Eagles last weekend despite the team being forced into several changes.

Still aiming to make his NRL debut, Humphreys earned a Top 30 spot on the Sea Eagles roster at the end of last year after being named the club's Jersey Flegg Players' Player of the Year.

However, he has failed to break through into the NRL team and spent the season in the NSW Cup for the club's feeder team - Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles.

Impressing in reserve grade where he has made 15 appearances, provided seven try assists and three line-break assists, scored four tries and started in three different positions, the youngster has caught the attention of rival teams.

First reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, Humphreys has agreed to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs on a two-year contract until the end of 2026, during which he will play under Wayne Bennett.

It is understood that he decided to sign with the Rabbitohs after being chased by the Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sharks, two clubs that were interested in his services.

The move will see him become a perfect backup for Cody Walker and Lewis Dodd in the halves and will also see him push Peter Mamouzelos for the starting hooker position.

Embed from Getty Images

“I feel Jamie's best position going forward is at hooker. We transitioned him halfway through this year and put him back to Jersey Flegg to learn his trade," Anthony Seibold said at the end of 2023 when Humphreys agreed to a one-year contract with the club.

"We have got high hopes for Jamie. He has progressed well since he made the change.

“It was a good positional change for him and I feel like that is his best avenue to play first grade in the NRL.”