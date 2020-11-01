Manly Sea Eagles star Dylan Walker has been charged over an alleged assault, according to 7News.

The incident reportedly occurred in Sydney on Sunday night, with police getting called into a restaurant in Narraweena at around 9pm.

Witnesses say the fight broke out after a man left the venue and tried to get into the parked car of a woman he did not know.

NSW police released the following statement on the matter.

“When confronted, the man allegedly became aggressive and was allegedly involved in a physical altercation, assaulting two men before fleeing,” police said.

“He was charged with two counts of common assault and granted conditional bail to appear before Manly Local Court on Wednesday 18 November 2020.”

Walker, who played seven NRL matches this year due to an ankle injury, is understood to have one year left on his contract with the Sea Eagles.

The 27-year old has made 143 first-grade appearances over eight seasons after making his debut in 2013.