The Manly Sea Eagles face a nervous wait on forward Taniela Paseka after he suffered a shoulder injury during the club's first pre-season match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Taken from the field in the second half, Paseka is in doubt for the club's opening match of the 2025 NRL season after sustaining a suspected AC joint injury.

The club has since confirmed that he has been cleared of "serious damage" and will be available to take the field in Round 1.

"The Sea Eagles prop left the field clutching his left shoulder but has since been cleared of serious damage, suffering a grade one AC joint injury," a statement from the club read on Monday.

"Paseka is unavailable for Friday night's trial against the Panthers but will be ready for the team's season-opener against against the Cowboys."

Appearing in 23 matches last season, Paseka is a lock to be in the Sea Eagles first-grade team if available and is one of the most consistent performers in the team's forward pack.

This saw him make his international debut for Tonga in the 2024 Pacific Championships at the backend of last season and earn a contract extension until the end of the 2029 NRL season.