The Manly Sea Eagles have announced that they have decided to extend the contract of hard-working front-rower Josh Aloiai.

Already contracted until the end of next season, Aloiai has agreed to terms on a two-year extension that will see him remain at the club until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Since moving to the club from the Wests Tigers in 2021, he has gone on to play 60 matches in the Sea Eagles jersey adding to his 90 first-grade matches with the Wests Tigers.

The Parramatta Eels junior has also managed five appearances and one try for Samoa and is a former Junior Kiwis representative.

“I feel like Josh has been in as good a form as he has ever been in his career at the moment,'' said Anthony Seibold, the head coach of the Manly Sea Eagles.

“He has been really consistent with what he has brought to the group.

“Josh is a real mentor to the younger forwards in guys like Haumole Olakau'atu and Gordon Chan Kum Tong, amongst others.

“To have him commit his future to the club is very pleasing. I really enjoy working with him. He has an influential and positive effect on our group.”

