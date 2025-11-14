The Manly Sea have locked in more experience through their forward stocks, with the hopes of blending leadership and firepower in their pack.

Premiership-winning prop Sio Siua Taukeiaho has agreed to a new one-year deal, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, that will keep him on the Northern Beaches until the end of next season.

Taukeiaho returned to the NRL this year following his stint in the Super League and made an immediate impact for the Sea Eagles, adding size, leadership and stability through the middle.



The 33-year-old, who won two premierships with the Sydney Roosters, featured prominently in the Sea Eagles rotation over 21 matches.

His form was strong enough to earn him another year at the club as they continue to reshape their pack under Anthony Seibold.

It marks another piece of forward depth for Manly, who have been active in retention and recruitment ahead of 2026.

Taukeiaho played 168 NRL games for the Roosters between 2015 and 2022 before heading to the Catalans Dragons in the Super League.

His return has been viewed as a valuable addition for the Sea Eagles middle stocks, particularly given his experience in big games and consistent workload.

The veteran prop will now remain with the Sea Eagles until the end of 2026, offering the club a steady and reliable presence in the middle as they look to push back into finals contention.