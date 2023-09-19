The Manly Sea Eagles have decided to extend the contract of forward Ethan Bullemor for a further two seasons, announcing they had agreed terms on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was instrumental this season for the club coming off the interchange bench, and his good performances even saw him called up into the starting second row for four games- Round 8, Round 15, Round 16 and Round 17.

During his appearances this season, he amassed 104 running metres per game, 529 tackles at a 95 per cent efficiency and even managed to cross the line once for a try against the Wests Tigers in the last game of the season.

Starting his career at the Brisbane Broncos, he would move to the Northern Beaches in 2022 after playing 25 games and scoring three tries for his former club.

“Ethan had his best season in the NRL off the back of a really good pre-season. It was a really good launching pad for him,'' said Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold on Bullemor's re-signing.

“We saw the impact he gave us from the bench throughout the season.

“We believe we can continue to take Ethan's game to the next level over the next two seasons.”

Bullemor's signing comes after the club is preparing for a major roster shake-up. The arrival of Luke Brooks, Tommy Talau and Jaxson Paulo means the club is set to let go of Ben Condon, Zac Fulton, Karl Lawton and Kelma Tuilagi due to salary cap issues.

The latter has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Parramatta Eels after gaining a release from Manly.

It is understood that Raymond Vaega, Jamie Humphreys and Gordon Chan Kum Tong have also re-signed with the club, however, the Sea Eagles are yet to announce it officially.