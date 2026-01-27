The Manly Sea Eagles are moving quickly to re-sign one of their brightest long-term stars.

Elite utility back Tolu Koula is being pushed hard by the club to extend past his current contract, amid growing interest from rival clubs ahead of his contract expiry.

Koula comes off contract at the end of the 2026 season but holds a player option in his favour for 2027, a situation that allows his management to begin fielding approaches immediately.

According to the Wide World of Sports, the Sea Eagles are keen to secure Koula on a long-term deal in a bid to ward off external interest, with the 23-year-old emerging as one of the club's most valuable assets.

Koula enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, crossing for 17 tries in 22 appearances while consistently threatening defences with his pace and footwork in the centres.

His impact was reflected in his claiming of Manly's Roy Bull Player of the Year award, finishing ahead of several senior teammates.

The Tongan international's form has not gone unnoticed across the competition, with expansion side Perth Bears expected to make a strong play for Koula ahead of their inaugural NRL season in 2027.

The PNG Chiefs are also likely to explore the possibility of entering discussions with the speedster.

Manly's priority, however, remains retaining Koula as a key piece of their long-term plans, with the club aware that competition for his signature is only set to intensify.