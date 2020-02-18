Manly Sea Eagles prop Taniela Paseka is set to miss the Sea Eagles’ first three matches of the 2020 NRL season after undergoing surgery on his left ankle, the club announced on Monday.

The 22-year old suffered a syndesmosis ankle injury during the club’s quarter-final loss at the NRL Nines on Saturday against the Gold Coast Titans.

He suffered the injury after a Gold Coast tackler awkwardly landed on his ankle during play.

With Paseka set to miss the next eight weeks, the Sea Eagles will also be without Tongan prop Addin Fonua-Blake until Round 4 and New South Wales representative lock Jake Trbojevic until Round 3 due to injuries.