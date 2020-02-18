Manly Sea Eagles prop Taniela Paseka is set to miss the Sea Eagles’ first three matches of the 2020 NRL season after undergoing surgery on his left ankle, the club announced on Monday.
The 22-year old suffered a syndesmosis ankle injury during the club’s quarter-final loss at the NRL Nines on Saturday against the Gold Coast Titans.
He suffered the injury after a Gold Coast tackler awkwardly landed on his ankle during play.
With Paseka set to miss the next eight weeks, the Sea Eagles will also be without Tongan prop Addin Fonua-Blake until Round 4 and New South Wales representative lock Jake Trbojevic until Round 3 due to injuries.
Taniela Paseka is out til Rd4 (8 weeks) after requiring surgery on a syndesmosis injury (via @BulldogRitchie). Can see tackler land on ankle below; typical high ankle sprain mechanism. Manly also without Jake Trbojevic (Rd3) & Addin Fonua Blake (Rd4) to start the season pic.twitter.com/19xoUvnwPV
— NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) February 17, 2020
Even with six forwards injured Manly’s forwards would steamroll soufths
I think souths pack are in trouble esp if they get an injury or two. In that case they will probably apply to the souths friendly NRL to bring sam burgess back on $50k per year deal and the NRL will gladly approve it too.
Thought this was a Manly article, once again our Easts mates with the BIG chip on their shoulder bud in on another topic, just can’t help yourself hey losers