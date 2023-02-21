The Manly Sea Eagles will head into Round 1 without Josh Schuster after he suffered a calf injury during pre-season.

The Sea Eagles, who open their campaign against the Canterbury Bulldogs on home soil, move into 2023 looking to put the horror finish to 2022 behind them, but will have to kick-off the year without Schuster.

The 21-year-old, who has spent most of his first-grade time in the second-row to date, will make the move to five-eighth for 2023 following the departure of Kieran Foran to the Gold Coast Titans.

Schuster's new combination with club and Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans won't be seen until at least Round 3 though, with a calf injury sustained during last Friday's second start trial victory over the Sydney Roosters.

It's understood the calf strain to Schuster is only mild, however, it will be enough to rule him out of the opener. Manly have a bye in Round 2, and the club are hopeful he will be fit to play against the Parramatta Eels in Round 3.

The one-time Samoan representative has played 35 NRL games, but struggled to stay on the park throughout 2022, managing just 13 games following a breakout 2021 season where he was a key part of Manly's surprise push to the preliminary finals.

In the meantime, the Sea Eagles will likely hand Cooper Johns the first number-six jumper of the season.

The former Storm player left the club at the end of 2022 with a shift to Manly made, however, the club never officially signed him to a Top 30 deal, owing to questions around the salary cap size with the NRL and Rugby League Players' Association still deliberating the future finances of the game.

It meant Manly signed Johns to a train and trial deal, however, it's believed he will be available to play Round 1 alongside Cherry-Evans in the halves.

The Sea Eagles also have utility Kaeo Weekes on the books, who made his NRL debut in 2022 and could be another option to line up in Round 1.

Manly's Round 1 clash against the Bulldogs will be played on Saturday, March 4, with kick-off set for 3pm (AEDT).