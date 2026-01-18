Manly Sea Eagles' pre-season has taken a major hit.

The club's preparations have been disrupted after wild storms and flash flooding caused widespread damage across Sydney's Northern Beaches over the weekend, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Heavy summer thunderstorms lashed the region on Saturday night, with Narrabeen among the worst-affected areas as flash flooding prompted evacuation orders and forced the closure of several sporting facilities.

Floodwaters are expected to take days to recede, with further rain forecast in the coming days.

The Sea Eagles had only recently returned home following a pre-season training camp in Mudgee, but were forced into contingency planning as conditions deteriorated.

On Sunday morning, players and staff, many of whom live locally, were assessing the situation and awaiting updates on when normal training could safely resume.

Training at Brookvale Oval has been adjusted, with early-morning field sessions moved indoors to the club's Centre of Excellence to allow the surface time to recover.

While drainage at Brookvale is considered strong, club officials are scheduled to meet on Monday to reassess the week's program and determine whether further changes are required.

The club's junior representative pathways have been hit harder.

Significant flooding throughout Narrabeen has forced the closure of the Sydney Academy of Sport and Recreation, where Manly's Harold Matthews, SG Ball, Lisa Fiaola and Tarsha Gale squads were due to train this week.

The NSW Office of Sport confirmed the facility would remain closed until further notice due to flooding around Narrabeen Lake and Middle Creek.

Club officials are now scrambling to secure alternative venues, with junior selection trials scheduled for next Saturday ahead of the season's February 7 kick-off.