Round Four absolutely delivered both on and off the field.\n\nWe saw a much improved game, due to what I'm sure is a coincidental drop off in infringements, while off the park we saw pure chaos.\n\nThe Sea Eagles became the first team to move their coach while two other coaches eased pressure on the back of big wins. Then there is the Dragons.\n\nLet's get straight into it. Here are 20 thoughts from Round 4.\n\n1. Manly, finally, made the sensible choice in moving on from Anthony Seilbold. The fact it was three games into a new two-year contract extension is comical, but at least they reached the right decision ... eventually!\n\n2. I really like the appointment of Kieran Foran as interim coach. There's literally nothing to lose here. A club legends and respected player turn coach. That said, I don't know how much I trust the idea Foran had no idea the sacking was happening, only to have a contract signed and a press conference called by 9am the next day.\n\n3. We'll see right away how serious Foran is with his first team list naming. If the names Jake Trobjevic, Corey Waddell and Luke Brooks on the team list, then it's not a serious change. I fully expect Foran to make big changes right up. If he doesn't, then why bother?\n\n4. Matt Ballin seems the obvious choice. Manly have bought time with the Foran appointment so there's no rush at all. That said, Ballin seems impossible to pass on. That said, I still can't believe the club ever moved on from Geoff Toovey. It has been all downhill since they moved on from Toovey to Trent Barrett. \n\n5. Touch judges are the biggest waste of money in our game. There were four horrible, forward passes missed this weekend. Meanwhile there were two clear errors made by touchies that were overturned (quickly) via the Captain's Challenge. They're either too slow to keep up, or coached to be out of position. There are no excuses for what we saw this past weekend.\n\n6. I was about to go in on the Melbourne Storm for their lack of depth in the backline. Then of course they announced the signing of Jamayne Isaako. The multiple time top point scorer will take his game to the next level under Craig Bellamy. Scary signing!\n\n[caption id="attachment_203669" align="alignnone" width="2560"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 05: Jamayne Isaako of the Dolphins scores a try during the round one NRL match between the Dolphins and Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\n7. I referenced earlier the huge drop-off of six-agains this past weekend. We saw some very obvious infringements let go, especially later in the tackle count. You can't tell me this is a coincidence. There was either a directive, or referees backed off naturally.\n\n8. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck moving to Wakefield in England is so massive for the game over there. He instantly becomes the biggest star in the competition. I thought he was headed back to the Roosters, for sure, so this move absolutely shocked me. What a coup from Wakefield Trinity.\n\n9. Briton Nikora be better be ready to return to the Sharks side via the bench. There is no chance that Craig Fitzgibbon can drop either Billy Burns or Teig Wilton, given their incredible performance against the Raiders. Nikora's best recent footy came via the bench, in the middle, for the Sharks. \n\n10. The Cronulla Sharks were quick to re-sign Craig Fitzgibbon despite not really needing to. I am convinced that they were worried the Roosters would come calling. I'm expecting Trent Robinson to fall under pressure sooner than later and a Fitzgibbon return to the club would make perfect sense. Good move from the Sharks in that it ties down their coach and keeps him away from a list of clubs.\n\n11. If State of Origin squads were really picked on form, Casey McLean and Tom Jenkins should walk into the NSW setup. No one has even come close to matching that Panthers left edge. Now I'm still expecting Latrell Mitchell to be picked at left centre, but McLean and Jenkins have lit up the comp thus far.\n\n12. Tom Jenkins has scored 40 points across the opening month of the competition. The Bulldogs have scored 45. Ok they've only played the three games but it's still an entire club against one player. Adam O'Brien, fresh off overseeing the Knights scoring just 338 points last year, is really making a big impact for the Dogs as their attacking coach.\n\n13. Lachlan Galvin is the easy target but right now he's the correct one. One try assist in three games is far from ideal. As the halfback, he has to cop the grief while the team struggles to score points.\n\n[caption id="attachment_225570" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Lachlan Galvin of the Bulldogs looks to pass during the round 21 NRL match between Canterbury Bulldogs and the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles at Allianz Stadium, on July 27, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\n14. I fully understand the Dogs taking moves to protect the culture of a club, but nothing is better for culture than winning. Bronson Xerri should never have been dropped from first grade for saying he wants to play left centre. He's a far superior player to Enari Tuala. \n\n15. Phillip Sami is a clever pickup for the Dragons, but I just don't understand the signing. They have so many issues, I'm not sure a winger is the signing they need. That said, any change in the Red V is a positive one at this stage. Sami will surely replace whoever the non Christian Tuipulotu winger is.\n\n16. Willie Peters looks a brilliant appointment for the new Papua New Guinea side. They're going to need every single leg up possible but Peters is a coup. He has lead Hull KR to the treble in England (Cup, Minor Premiership and Grand Final winner) and would have been chased by multiple NRL clubs, should he have become available.\n\n17. You cannot tell me that the NRL Match Review Committee don't let injury effect their judgement on suspensions. Ryan Couchman and Mitch Kenny were both charged with hip drop tackles. One will miss a week, the other over a month. The only difference was the level of injury suffered as a result of the tackles. I don't hate this, but they have to admit it.\n\n18. I honestly thought Todd Payten would be the first coach sacked in 2026, however the Cowboys have been brilliant across the past two weeks. Maybe there's some fight up north after all.\n\n19. Shane Flanagan, the blowtorch is about to be turned upon thee. Kyle Flanagan's horror head knock is likely to take the attention away from the Dragons 0-4 start for the next few days, but Flanagan Sr is under huge pressure. The Dragons have not improved, at all, under his leadership. Time is ticking.\n\n20. Shout out to the Manly fans, who for 80 minutes, absolutely rinsed their former captain in Daly Cherry-Evans. It was all in good fun, as DCE was cheered after the full time siren. Even when Manly were being beaten on the park, their fans continued to deliver off it. Great fun!