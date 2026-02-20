The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed that 23-year-old Tolutau Koula will remain at the club until 2031.

The versatile backline player debuted for the Sea Eagles in 2022 and has been a part of their starting 17 ever since.

The Tongan International is currently recognised as one of the best defensive up-and-coming centres, along with dynamic attack and speed.

Koula's potential for origin stardom has become clearer through each season, last year scoring 17 tries in only 22 appearances for the club and being awarded the 2025 Roy Bull Player of the Year award.

Coach Anthony Seibold shared his excitement about the extension and the impact Koula has in the team.

“Tolu's form last year was simply outstanding, and deservedly so; he was our Player of the Year,” Seibold said.

“In the three years that I've coached Tolu, I've seen a guy who has obviously got great athletic ability, but his consistency, his efforts at training, and his ability to break tackles have been there for all to see.

“Tolu is a very humble guy who has a real passion for the Club. He is among a group of players who are the future of the Club.

"I feel like Tolu's best football is in front of him and that he can become one of the game's most elite outside backs.

“We are all thrilled he has committed long-term.”

Koula also shared his excitement about the long-term deal.

"My main focus right now is here at Manly. You know I have been here since I was 15 or 16 years old, and I've gotten really comfortable, and it feels like home. I am really happy to re-sign".

Koula's suffered an MCL injury in Round 26; however, he is expected to return to the starting lineup in the season opener against the Raiders.