Brandon Smith's ongoing contract situation has taken an unexpected twist on Monday afternoon.

It was reported this morning that Smith was waiting to meet with the Roosters, before deciding whether he would join the Sydney-based club, or take a punt on the NRL's newest franchise at the Dolphins under super coach Wayne Bennett.

The North Queensland Cowboys and Gold Coast Titans are also rumoured to have made offers for Smith, while the New Zealand Warriors' rumoured interest was shut down last week.

Now, Smith's agent - Stan Martin - has come out and shut down the idea that Smith is set to pick between two clubs, telling The Daily Telegraph that he has no idea where it came from, while also saying they want to make a decision before December 7.

“Not at all,” Martin said.

“I don’t know where people get this s---. It p----- me off.

“We haven’t discussed anything yet. That will come after Brandon’s meeting with the Roosters but he hasn’t even got to Sydney yet.

“I’m just sick and tired of people speculating. It is cut and dry - Brandon will make his decision after meeting with the Roosters and I’m hoping to have it sorted by December 7 because he’s got to be back at training in Melbourne.

“I’m sure we’ll have it sorted before Christmas.”

While it seems almost inevitable that Smith will walk away from the Storm this off-season, the club are still reportedly desperate to hold onto the star.

Harry Grant's option, which will see him stay at the club until the end of 2023 however, means Smith may have to go elsewhere if he wants to be a genuine number nine.

At any rate, it had been widely reported that Melbourne won't be able to match the money on offer for other clubs in an attempt to hold onto Smith.

It's understood however that the Titans and Dolphins will hold an advantage in the race for Smith, in that his family are now based in Brisbane.