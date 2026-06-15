Fresh off a humiliating 48-6 demolition at the hands of South Sydney, the struggling Broncos have been dealt yet another cruel hand.

The Daily Telegraph reported that five-eighth Ezra Mam is sweating on his availability for Round 17 after suffering a grade three AC joint injury.

With a bye this weekend, offering some welcome breathing space, Brisbane has not publicly confirmed a timeframe on Mam's recovery.

What is clear, however, is that the playmaker is no guarantee to take the field in Round 17 when the Brisbane Broncos play the Sydney Roosters, who are third on the ladder this season, and could miss more football beyond that.

Mam had spent the past fortnight operating off the bench, yet each time he was thrown into the contest, he made his presence felt.

There is at least one sliver of good news to emerge from the wreckage.

Adam Reynolds, who hobbled from the field in the 62nd minute, clutching his hamstring, has been clear of serious damage.

The veteran playmaker had been battling tightness throughout the contest as Brisbane slumped to a sixth straight defeat, which included losses to the Dragons, who were winless at the time, the Titans and the Rabbitohs.

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The bye, in that sense, has arrived at the perfect moment for a club desperately in need of a reset.

Coach Michael Maguire will use the week to steady the ship and regroup, with the added boost of expecting State of Origin representatives Payne Haas, Kotoni Staggs and Reece Walsh to be available for the Roosters clash.

Brisbane will need everyone available if they want to play finals and avoid derailing their season entirely.

After the Broncos play the Roosters, they have the Sharks, a bye, the Panthers and the Cowboys in Round 21.